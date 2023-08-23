Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia

The 5.8 magnitude quake caused $80 million in damage in Louisa
No one was killed in the earthquake, but some people suffered minor injuries.
By David Hylton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A massive earthquake centered in Louisa County struck the East Coast on Aug. 23, 2011.

The quake, which hit just before 2 p.m. that day, measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral.

It was felt as far north as Rhode Island and New York City. While it didn’t cause any deaths or major injuries, it did cause $80 million in damage to homes, schools and public buildings in Louisa.

Two schools had to be demolished because the damage was so extensive.

Caption

The air control tower at Richmond International Airport was briefly evacuated and many downtown Richmond buildings were evacuated following the quake.

Parts of the Pentagon, the White House, the U.S. Capitol and federal agencies were evacuated.

From the Archives: Louisa residents inspect earthquake damage

The earthquake struck an area that historically is not seismically active. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest recorded earthquake in Virginia history was a 5.9 on the scale, centered around Giles County in 1897.

A 4.2 magnitude aftershock was felt in Louisa later that night and numerous earthquakes have been felt in the area since then.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter

Latest News

Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car
No one was killed in the earthquake, but some people suffered minor injuries.
12 year anniversary of 5.8 earthquake in Louisa
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing