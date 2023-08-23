Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home

A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance workers attempt to break in. (Credit: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - A man in Dallas fired more than a dozen rounds through his apartment door after two people tried to break in.

The suspects are seen on camera claiming to be maintenance workers before attempting to kick in the door.

In the video, a man who said he is a maintenance worker waits for a tenant to answer the door.

Through his doorbell camera, Ethan Rodriguez tells the supposed worker to leave and that nobody is home, even though he is.

The guy leaves and when he comes back, he brings a gun and a friend.

It does not take long for the two guys to learn that Rodriguez is home after all.

“I was hoping I got him. That’s mainly everything. I was just hoping I got him,” he said.

Rodriguez said he knew in his gut that the guy at the door was not a real maintenance man.

“He was playing the part. He had the whole notepad and everything,” he said.

Rodriguez said he had no choice but to shoot at him once he saw that the guy had a gun and was coming straight for him.

“They told me I let off 13 shots. I couldn’t believe it, but then again, I did empty the clip,” he said.

The suspects shot back at Rodriguez before they ran away, according to police.

Rodriguez said he has no idea who the guys are or what they want from him.

Police said one of the two suspects has been arrested on attempted burglary and assault charges.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter

Latest News

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on the island of Hispaniola
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
In session reacting to school shooting, Tennessee GOP lawmaker orders removal of public from hearing