Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit

A man is filing a lawsuit after he claims he found a rat’s foot in his minestrone soup at an Olive Garden restaurant in Michigan. (Source: WXYZ, Thomas Howie)
By Darren Cunningham, WXYZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) – A man is filing a lawsuit after he claims he found a rat’s foot in his minestrone soup at an Olive Garden restaurant in Michigan.

Thomas Howie said the incident happened at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb of Detroit, back in March.

“It was just fun, chit-chatting with my friends and ordered my soup, got my soup, started eating and yeah, proceeded to take a downward spiral from there,” Howie said.

Howie said he felt something sharp stabbing in his cheek, so he spit out the soup.

“I thought it was a needle or, you know, your first reaction’s something sharp. So, I was thinking needle, and I almost choked on it,” he said.

After spitting it out, he looked down in horror.

“I found a rat’s foot in my soup. Minestrone soup,” he said. He took a photo of the foot.

Howie called over the restaurant’s managers, whom he said gave mixed reactions.

“One [manager] was very nice and cooperative. The other one made a joke. Actually, a very rude joke. He actually said, ‘That’s funny. We don’t serve meat in our minestrone,’” Howie recalled.

But Howie said this was no laughing matter. He called the police to the restaurant, and his next stop was to an urgent care. He was treated with a tetanus shot and an antibiotic mouth rinse.

Before filing a lawsuit, Howie made multiple attempts for weeks to try to resolve the issue with Olive Garden, his attorney Daniel Gwinn said.

“Something reasonable and fair to compensate him for the injury that he suffered both physically and mentally. And we were unable to come to any type of agreement with Olive Garden,” Gwinn said.

Howie has now filed a lawsuit against Olive Garden, requesting more than $25,000 in damages.

A spokesperson for Olive Garden said in a statement, “We have no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim.”

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, also said the claims have no validity.

The company’s response isn’t sitting well with Howie.

“It’s just disturbing. Because I know what happened,” he said.

Gwinn said he contacted the health department, which contacted the restaurant and their supplier, who said they do not have a vermin issue.

From here, Gwinn said he’s confident in the judicial system to prove Howie’s case.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

