Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'
Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car
Numerous homes were damaged in the powerful quake in 2011.
On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon