Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A mother is charged after police say she drove her car into a pond, got out and walked away - with her three children left inside.

Newport News Police says on Monday, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a sinking vehicle in the water.

When officers arrived, they were told a woman drove the car into a retention pond. Then, the woman exited the vehicle with her three children still inside and walked away.

Several bystanders entered the water, cut the seatbelts and removed the children from the car.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident unharmed,” Chief Drew said. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

While on scene, other officers found the woman, identified as Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, of Hampton.

“Ms. Goodwin assaulted an officer multiple times and was arrested. She was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where she assaulted a second officer multiple times,” a spokesperson for Newport News Police said.

Goodwin is facing multiple charges, including drunk and public and child endangerment.

Police say the children were unharmed in this incident, and Child Protective Services has been requested.

