Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car

Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child endangerment.(Newport News Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A mother is charged after police say she drove her car into a pond, got out and walked away - with her three children left inside.

Newport News Police says on Monday, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a sinking vehicle in the water.

When officers arrived, they were told a woman drove the car into a retention pond. Then, the woman exited the vehicle with her three children still inside and walked away.

Several bystanders entered the water, cut the seatbelts and removed the children from the car.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident unharmed,” Chief Drew said. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

While on scene, other officers found the woman, identified as Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, of Hampton.

“Ms. Goodwin assaulted an officer multiple times and was arrested. She was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where she assaulted a second officer multiple times,” a spokesperson for Newport News Police said.

Goodwin is facing multiple charges, including drunk and public and child endangerment.

Police say the children were unharmed in this incident, and Child Protective Services has been requested.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter

Latest News

Numerous homes were damaged in the powerful quake in 2011.
On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia
No one was killed in the earthquake, but some people suffered minor injuries.
12 year anniversary of 5.8 earthquake in Louisa
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing