First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heat and strong storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for possible heat, humidity and strong late-day thunderstorms.

Air temperatures in the mid and upper 90s PLUS high humidity could make it feel like 100° to 105° Friday afternoon. Heat index values above 105° are possible. The National Weather Service office in Wakefield may issue a Heat Advisory for Central Virginia.

Heat index values 105° or higher possible. (nbc12)

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has Virginia in a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Our main threats are gusty winds and frequent lightning.

All of Central Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms. (nbc12)

Showers and a few storms are possible late afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. (nbc12)

