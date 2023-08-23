Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heat and strong storms

Feeling like the triple digits, a Heat Advisory is likely
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for heat and the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for heat and the possibility of strong to severe storms.(nbc12)
By Rachel Meyers and Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for possible heat, humidity and strong late-day thunderstorms.

Air temperatures in the mid and upper 90s PLUS high humidity could make it feel like 100° to 105° Friday afternoon. Heat index values above 105° are possible. The National Weather Service office in Wakefield may issue a Heat Advisory for Central Virginia.

Heat index values 105° or higher possible.
Heat index values 105° or higher possible.(nbc12)

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has Virginia in a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Our main threats are gusty winds and frequent lightning.

All of Central Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
All of Central Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.(nbc12)
Showers and a few storms are possible late afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be...
Showers and a few storms are possible late afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.(nbc12)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: A pleasant day ahead for Wednesday
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia