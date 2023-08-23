Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating how a car got into the James River near Ancarrow’s Landing.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond Fire received a call for a car in the James River between Ancarrow’s Landing and the 95 bridge.

“Once we got on scene, we were met by a fisherman who took us to the area, and we identified there was an object in the water,” Robert Maass with Richmond Fire said.

At the time, Richmond Fire could not confirm the object, so Virginia State Police’s dive team was called in for assistance.

“Together, we were able to float the car to the surface and with our boats and the state police boats, we were able to bring it back here to Ancarrow’s Landing,” Maass said. “At this point, it has been turned over to the Richmond Police for investigation.”

The car appeared to be a silver Honda with Virginia license plates.

The windows were down, and no one was inside.

Maass said finding an abandoned car in the James is not a common occurrence, and right now, they are unsure how it ended up in the river.

“We’re not sure at this point where the car made entry into the water or the circumstance behind it getting in the water again where it was located in the water there is no easy access to get a vehicle in the water,” Maass said. “So hopefully, Richmond Police will be able to come up with an answer for that.”

If you know anything about the car found, please contact the Richmond Police Department.

