Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • As we enter the second day of school, some parents are raising concerns about RPS’ short lunch times.
  • Residents in Hanover County are experiencing difficulties calling 911.
  • President Joe Biden tours Hawaii following the deadly wildfires and promises to provide resources.
  • Today’s forecast consists of a big drop in humidity, with breezy afternoon sun. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man found shot to death in yard
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
Tiny Porch Concerts unite Richmond neighborhood
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and...
USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

Latest News

Sign outside of the Richmond Public Schools office in the city of Richmond.
RPS looks to ensure students receive enough time to eat lunch
Firefighter Bernard Strother, Jr.
Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
As the school year kicks off, some are raising concerns about the time students have to eat...
RPS looks to create 20 minute lunch time standard following first day of school
The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of its own after one of its firefighters died in a...
Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash