Virginia begins collecting data on where evictions occur and when

After several years of attention-grabbing reports on high eviction rates in Virginia, the state has begun collecting data on the number and location of evictions that occur over the course of a year.

The effort, which is being carried out by the Virginia courts that issue writs of eviction — the legal documents that authorize a local sheriff to evict someone — follows legislation that passed during the last General Assembly session.

“We hear a lot about an eviction tsunami and an eviction crisis, and it’s hard to get an idea of what the real scope of that is,” Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, told a House subcommittee this January. “This is just a data collection process we’re trying to get started here so that we can get our arms around how big of a problem, how big of an issue this is in the commonwealth.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.