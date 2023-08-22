Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia begins collecting data on where evictions occur and when

The legislation requiring the data collection, House Bill 1836 and Senate Bill 1089, was supported by the Virginia Apartment Management Association and the Apar
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After several years of attention-grabbing reports on high eviction rates in Virginia, the state has begun collecting data on the number and location of evictions that occur over the course of a year.

The effort, which is being carried out by the Virginia courts that issue writs of eviction — the legal documents that authorize a local sheriff to evict someone — follows legislation that passed during the last General Assembly session.

“We hear a lot about an eviction tsunami and an eviction crisis, and it’s hard to get an idea of what the real scope of that is,” Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, told a House subcommittee this January. “This is just a data collection process we’re trying to get started here so that we can get our arms around how big of a problem, how big of an issue this is in the commonwealth.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man found shot to death in yard
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
Tiny Porch Concerts unite Richmond neighborhood
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and...
USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

Latest News

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
The legislation requiring the data collection, House Bill 1836 and Senate Bill 1089, was...
Virginia begins collecting data on where evictions occur and when
Environmental Groups Sue Younkin Administration For RGGI Withdrawal
Environmental Groups Sue Younkin Administration For RGGI Withdrawal
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today