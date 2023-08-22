‘A very genuine, loyal person’: Friend remembers firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virgil Bloom holds the memories of his friend, Bernard Strother Jr., close to his heart.

“A consummate professional, a public servant dedicated to his community and just a loyal human being,” Bloom told NBC12.

Strother, a Richmond firefighter who started at the department in January, was killed in a motorcycle crash along Arthur Ashe Boulevard last week.

“I’m really going to miss him,” Bloom told NBC12.

Bloom was friends with Strother for 11 years and will never forget his dedication to the force.

“We first met volunteering at Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department in Stafford County,” he said. “He was a very genuine, loyal person. He’s a rare personality that anybody who was around would appreciate.”

Strother joined the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services eight months ago. Before coming to Richmond, Strother served as a firefighter and EMT in Spotsylvania County, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department and King George Fire and Rescue Services, where he began as a junior fireman in high school.

Strother was also a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving as a non-commissioned officer and working as a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

“Bernard easily spent thousands of hours for free and getting paid to protect his community both as a law enforcement officer and as a firefighter,” said Bloom.

A firefighter Bloom said was professional in every aspect.

“On the grand scale of things, he was a young man with nowhere to go but up, and he was already at a high level, so I think that speaks volumes about him in his professional life,” Bloom told NBC12.

Bloom also said his friend was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“He would give the shirt off his back for you and never expect anything in return for that,” said Bloom. “That’s just who he was.”

In a notification sent to RFD personnel, Chief Melvin Carter acknowledged, ” This is truly a difficult time. Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

“I just continue to ask people to keep his family in their thoughts and, if they have any type of spiritual beliefs about them, to keep them in their prayers,” said Bloom. “It’s been a very difficult time for them.”

Strother is the second Richmond firefighter to die in a crash this month. On Aug. 3, veteran firefighter Rodney Coles was killed in a crash.

On Monday, Richmond Fire honored Strother during a procession.

Grief counseling and peer support are available to those at Richmond Fire to those who need assistance.

