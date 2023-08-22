Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: A morning cold front delivers lower humidity

Heat and humidity blast on Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant drop in humidity today and tomorrow but hot to end the work week

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. The humidity drops during the day. Some haze from wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, turning hotter and a bit more humid. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90° (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening with a front in the area. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Next week looks cooler than normal with many of our highs in the low 80s

