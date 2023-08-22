Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS looks to ensure students receive enough time to eat lunch

As the school year kicks off, some are raising concerns about the time students have to eat lunch.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year kicks off, some are raising concerns about how much time students in Richmond schools have to eat.

“Parents who think all students deserve a relaxing, healthy lunch, please reach out to SHAB (Student Health Advisory Board) and encourage them to recommend all RPS students and adult employees have 30 consecutive minutes of scheduled lunch,” a speaker at Monday night’s school board meeting said.

The Richmond Education Association (REA) members told the board some teachers and students are experiencing lunches of less than 20 minutes.

They say, in some cases, as low as 13 or 14 minutes.

Neri Suarez, with REA and a Teacher of RPS, explained to the board this goes against what SHAB and the CDC recommended.

“I would also like to note that some schools lunches are 18 minutes long, and the CDC recommends a seating time of 20 minutes,” Suarez said.

Several school board members agreed the limited time is insufficient for students to eat and socialize with friends.

”An 18-minute lunch is absurd. It is absolutely outrageous,” school board member, Jonathan Young, said.

Young later motioned to have a 20-minute seated time for lunch for students in RPS.

“Specifically, we direct the superintendent to provide times and lengths for lunch at each school in the district and to draft policy to ensure a minimum of 20 minutes seated time at lunch for consideration of the whole body of the school board at our first meeting in September,” Young said.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said he was not opposed to the motion.

He later had RPS’s Chief Academic Officer, Soloman Jefferson, explain why the issue occurred on the first day of school.

Jefferson explained schools were given a template for managing that time based on class hours required by the VDOE.

“Historically, we’ve had about 25 minutes for lunch because we do have to have 94 minutes for each block in order to meet the state hours for high school and also for high school credit courses in middle school,” Jefferson told the board.

He also said in terms of managing the cafeteria, some students were not taking the total time allotted for lunch.

The motion did pass, but the school division is already working to give teachers and staff more time.

“We’re going to make the adjustment,” Jefferson said.

Another first-day-of-school issue raised by a board member was not enough Chrome Books for students.

Kamras said everyone who needs a laptop will receive one on Tuesday.

