Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Firefighter Bernard Strother, Jr.
Firefighter Bernard Strother, Jr.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of its own after one of its firefighters died in a motorcycle crash last Thursday.

With his family’s permission, the department shared that Bernard Strother, Jr. died in a crash on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street on Aug. 17.

He joined the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services in January of this year.

”This is truly a difficult time and certainly a time that our hearts and minds mourn the loss of a beloved brother. We extend our condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel. “Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

Firefighter Strother was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a non-commissioned officer. Before joining the RFD family, Strother served as a firefighter and EMT in Spotsylvania County, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department and King George Fire and Rescue Services, where he began as a junior fireman in high school. He also served as a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

RFD held a procession that began in Henrico and ended in Port Royal.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves multiple people injured.
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves three victims wounded
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man found shot to death in yard
VCU move in day 1
VCU runs out of dorm rooms for the incoming freshman class

Latest News

Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter
The Wenzel family is hiring a criminal lawyer to seek justice for their daughter's death after...
Family of Claire Wenzel pushes for justice after deadly I-95 crash
Mosquito borne illness
Experts say ‘no need to panic’ about mosquito borne illnesses in Virginia
"In Memory Of" Campaign
‘In Memory Of’ campaign honors James River High School students killed in crash