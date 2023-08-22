Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of its own after one of its firefighters died in a motorcycle crash last Thursday.

With his family’s permission, the department shared that Bernard Strother, Jr. died in a crash on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street on Aug. 17.

He joined the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services in January of this year.

”This is truly a difficult time and certainly a time that our hearts and minds mourn the loss of a beloved brother. We extend our condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel. “Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

Firefighter Strother was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a non-commissioned officer. Before joining the RFD family, Strother served as a firefighter and EMT in Spotsylvania County, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department and King George Fire and Rescue Services, where he began as a junior fireman in high school. He also served as a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

RFD held a procession that began in Henrico and ended in Port Royal.

