Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

VSP responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 207 in Caroline County.

“An adult male was discovered deceased in the roadway. Evidence at the scene suggests he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours. Troopers are in the process of confirming the male’s identity and notifying next of kin,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

VSP says there are no suspect vehicles at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

