Lunchables interactive adventure coming to Roanoke

Lunchables Lunchabuild Adventure
Lunchables Lunchabuild Adventure(Credit: Zeno Group)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lunchables Lunchabuild Adventure is coming to River’s Edge Park from August 24th - August 27th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The interactive pop-up event welcomes guests of all ages to a life-sized meat, cheese and cracker rooms of a Lunchables Cracker Stacker variety, standing at 10 feet tall and 34 feet wide.

The free event includes a series of puzzles and building activities for families.

For more information click here.

