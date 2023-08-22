Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man found shot to death in yard
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
Tiny Porch Concerts unite Richmond neighborhood
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and...
USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

Latest News

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
All 8 people trapped in a cable car suspended high above a canyon have been rescued, authorities say
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say