Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Keeping VCU students safe on campus as new semester begins

Nearly 30-thousand students start their new chapter as the fall semester begins at VCU. VCU Police have a message for the community.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30,000 students start their new chapter as the fall semester begins at VCU.

VCU Police have a message for the community. If you see something, say something, be a role model, and look out for each other.

That’s what the chief of campus police told NBC12 that everyone can do to keep VCU and the students safe.

One student in his 5th year at VCU said he’s felt safe on campus over the past few years.

“There are going to be incidents everywhere you go, but I feel safe, consistently over the 4, 5 years,” said Gordon Smith.

There are 380 Emergency Reporting Telephone Systems (ERTS) on campus anyone can use to contact campus police immediately.

VCU Police Chief John Venuti told NBC12 that in addition to the emergency phone systems, there are more than 1,000 cameras throughout the campus.

“So if you come to VCU with bad intentions and victimize one of our students, we’re going to have your image, and you’re going to be arrested,” he said. “And you’re going to be arrested quickly.”

Those cameras helped catch a robbery suspect this week. Police said that on Sunday, Aug. 20, 39-year-old Jamel Davis threatened to shoot a person in broad daylight on East Grace Street. That person was not harmed.

On Monday afternoon, VCU officers saw Davis while patrolling West Broad Street.

Police took Davis into custody and charged him with robbery and the using a firearm to commit a felony. VCU Police are also charging him with obstruction of justice and aggressive panhandling concerning a separate incident that same day.

VCU police report Davis asked a victim for money and accompanied them to an ATM before forcing the victim to give him the cash.

A VCU sophomore told NBC12 that seeing officers helped put his mind at ease.

“There are always cops around here, and I think it provides that sense of security for the students here,” said Grayson Davis, a sophomore student.

When it comes to road safety around campus, Venuti said to follow the signs on the road. Don’t walk until you get the sign, even if no cars are coming. Also, if you see something you don’t feel is right - call the police.

“And when that happens, VCU becomes the safest institution in the United States, and that’s, I think that’s what everybody here wants,” Chief Venuti said.

There are new speed tables around VCU for drivers, so slow down and pay attention.

Students also say to stick to the buddy system so there’s always a second set of eyes.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man found shot to death in yard
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
Tiny Porch Concerts unite Richmond neighborhood
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and...
USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

Latest News

Bernard Strother Jr.
‘A very genuine, loyal person’: Friend remembers firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
Jim Otto spends every Thursday volunteering with "Stitchers for a Cause."
‘Just try to help one person’: Volunteers stitch, donate quilts across globe
Officials say they continue to see drivers who are speeding through school zones and not...
Drivers urged to slow down near school zones
Richmond DPU Senior Director April Bingham says they’ve hired about 20 temporary meter readers...
Turning around billing issues, Richmond’s DPU director hopes for new system in 2026