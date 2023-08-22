Keeping VCU students safe on campus as new semester begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30,000 students start their new chapter as the fall semester begins at VCU.

VCU Police have a message for the community. If you see something, say something, be a role model, and look out for each other.

That’s what the chief of campus police told NBC12 that everyone can do to keep VCU and the students safe.

One student in his 5th year at VCU said he’s felt safe on campus over the past few years.

“There are going to be incidents everywhere you go, but I feel safe, consistently over the 4, 5 years,” said Gordon Smith.

There are 380 Emergency Reporting Telephone Systems (ERTS) on campus anyone can use to contact campus police immediately.

VCU Police Chief John Venuti told NBC12 that in addition to the emergency phone systems, there are more than 1,000 cameras throughout the campus.

“So if you come to VCU with bad intentions and victimize one of our students, we’re going to have your image, and you’re going to be arrested,” he said. “And you’re going to be arrested quickly.”

Those cameras helped catch a robbery suspect this week. Police said that on Sunday, Aug. 20, 39-year-old Jamel Davis threatened to shoot a person in broad daylight on East Grace Street. That person was not harmed.

On Monday afternoon, VCU officers saw Davis while patrolling West Broad Street.

Police took Davis into custody and charged him with robbery and the using a firearm to commit a felony. VCU Police are also charging him with obstruction of justice and aggressive panhandling concerning a separate incident that same day.

VCU police report Davis asked a victim for money and accompanied them to an ATM before forcing the victim to give him the cash.

A VCU sophomore told NBC12 that seeing officers helped put his mind at ease.

“There are always cops around here, and I think it provides that sense of security for the students here,” said Grayson Davis, a sophomore student.

When it comes to road safety around campus, Venuti said to follow the signs on the road. Don’t walk until you get the sign, even if no cars are coming. Also, if you see something you don’t feel is right - call the police.

“And when that happens, VCU becomes the safest institution in the United States, and that’s, I think that’s what everybody here wants,” Chief Venuti said.

There are new speed tables around VCU for drivers, so slow down and pay attention.

Students also say to stick to the buddy system so there’s always a second set of eyes.

