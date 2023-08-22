Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Just try to help one person’: Volunteers stitch, donate quilts across globe

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday mornings are for praise and worship at the Glen Allen Church of Christ, but the service moves to the basement during the week.

“They were doing a project for quilts to go overseas, and I asked, well, if we could do it more often. So we started coming in one Thursday a month, and then the ladies asked if we could come every Thursday,” Jim Otto, with Stitchers for a Cause, said.

The loose fabric is woven into something special, one stitch at a time. And who better to lead the group other than Jim?

“He emails everyone, and he sets up the tables and chairs and sewing machines. Everything is here,” another volunteer and church member Martha Faber said.

That’s what every Thursday has looked like for the retired Richmond police officer for the past 17 years. With goodness in their hearts and a needle in hand, these “stitchers” have sewn over 9,000 quilts for those needing a little extra love and care.

Watch the full story here:

