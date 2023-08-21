Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Class is back in session! Here’s what you need to know to get the kiddos out the door.
- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit southern California as the area braced for tropical storm Hilary.
- Police in Northumberland County are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt over the weekend.
- Today’s forecast consists of sunny skies with hot temperatures. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
