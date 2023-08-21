Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves multiple people injured.
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves three victims wounded
VCU move in day 1
VCU runs out of dorm rooms for the incoming freshman class
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
3rd RPS back to school extravaganza
RPS hosts 3rd back-to-school extravaganza

Latest News

Numerous school divisions in Central Va. head back to class Monday.
Class is back in session for most of Central Va.
Class is back in session for numerous school divisions in Central Va. on Monday.
Classes kick off in Central Va. for several school divisions
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
Tiny Porch Concerts unit Richmond neighborhood
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD...
Overnight bridge repairs begin Monday, August 21, on I-95 South