USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Postal Service is looking for qualified candidates to join the team.

On Tuesday, August 22, job seekers are welcome to attend the USPS Richmond job fair featuring several immediate openings for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Candidates who cannot make this event are encouraged to attend the second USPS Job fair, which will be held Friday, August 25.

Both job fair events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Main Post Office located at 1801 Brook Road.

USPS staff will be in attendance each day to answer questions and provide information about open positions.

Applications for employment will be accepted online only.

