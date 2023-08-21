Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

USPS to host two job fairs beginning Tuesday, August 22

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and...
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in Richmond.(United States Postal Service)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Postal Service is looking for qualified candidates to join the team.

On Tuesday, August 22, job seekers are welcome to attend the USPS Richmond job fair featuring several immediate openings for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Candidates who cannot make this event are encouraged to attend the second USPS Job fair, which will be held Friday, August 25.

Both job fair events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Main Post Office located at 1801 Brook Road.

USPS staff will be in attendance each day to answer questions and provide information about open positions.

Applications for employment will be accepted online only.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves multiple people injured.
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves three victims wounded
VCU move in day 1
VCU runs out of dorm rooms for the incoming freshman class
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash eastbound on Stage Rd.
Motorcycle crash in New Kent leaves one woman dead

Latest News

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico Police looking suspect in June hit-and-run
The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Christopher Jones waives preliminary hearing