Monday Forecast: Hot, with smoky sunshine

Humidity and heat drop tomorrow through Thursday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today could be hot enough to tie a record, then cold front brings some relief for most of the upcoming week.

Monday: Hazy or smoky sunshine with near record heat. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index near 100°. Record is 96° set back in 1962.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot but the humidity drops off. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 230%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

