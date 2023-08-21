Monday Forecast: Hot, with smoky sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today could be hot enough to tie a record, then cold front brings some relief for most of the upcoming week.

Monday: Hazy or smoky sunshine with near record heat. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index near 100°. Record is 96° set back in 1962.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot but the humidity drops off. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 230%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

