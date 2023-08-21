‘In Memory Of’ campaign honors James River High School students killed in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Chesterfield Police launched their latest “In Memory Of” campaign honoring the two James River High School students killed in a crash along Old Gun Road.

The campaign features a picture of Nick Booth and Will Hammitt on a flyer, which their parents hope will remind drivers to think twice about their decisions on the road.

"In Memory Of" Campaign (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“If one kid can look at that card and think to himself, maybe I ought to be smarter with my decisions, and it saves his life, then it’s worth us telling our story,” said David Booth, Nick Booth’s father.

The Booths remember their son, Nick, as a “truly special kid” loved by everyone around him.

“One of the happiest, kindest souls that you ever wanted to meet,” said Jennifer Booth, Nick Booth’s mother.

Rebekah and Craig Hammitt remember their son, Will, as an intelligent, amazing and funny kid.

“He loved kids. He was really good with kids,” said Rebekah Hammitt. “He was one of the favorite babysitters in our neighborhood.”

Rebekah Hammitt said Nick and Will’s friendship blossomed in eighth grade through football and that the pair loved spending time outdoors.

“Both boys loved to be outside, to camp in the summer with their friends. They loved to snowboard and ski during the winter time,” said Rebekah Hammitt. “Being out in nature was fun for them and not just the two boys, but their whole friend group just loved to be outside together having fun.”

The boys looked forward to their future after high school, but they lost their lives in a speed-related crash along Old Gun Road on April 11.

Flowers line the ground where two teens were killed after a car crash along Old Gun Road West. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“It was horrible,” said Rebekah Hammitt. “Like everyone says, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

More than four months after the crash, Nick and Will’s parents are teaming up to raise awareness about safe driving through the ‘In Memory Of’ campaign. On the flyer, Chesterfield Police said the department has investigated 14 fatal crashes in the past eight months. In nine of those, excessive speed was a factor.

“This is a great way to remind kids and adults speeding that it’s not worth it,” said Rebekah Hammitt. “You aren’t thinking about the people you love and impact every day until you’re gone, and your friends and family are hearing all these things. It’s not worth it to get there a few minutes early.”

Through this effort, the Booths also hope to prevent other families from experiencing their heartbreak.

Nick Booth and Will Hammitt's Parents (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“You really got to think about how much other people care about you and how much you mean to other people,” said David Booth. “There are a lot of people who cared about those boys and who miss them and wish they were here with us today. I don’t know if they necessarily realize that, and I just wish they were here to hear about all the cool things that people say about them now.”

“We don’t want other families to be in this really awful club we’re in, and the last thing you want to do is have all your stories about your child be in the past tense,” said Jennifer Booth. “If we can save somebody or make them think twice, then that’s a positive that comes from this.”

Nick and Will’s parents plan to hand out the flyers as a simple reminder to make safer decisions behind the wheel.

“Stick it on your kid’s dashboard. Stick it on your own dashboard. Keep it front and center because seeing those kids killed in a speed-related crash are things that get your attention and make you think,” said Rebekah Hammitt.

