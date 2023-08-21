Henrico Police looking suspect in June hit-and-run
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in June.
Police say on June 5 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Gaskins Road.
Police were told that a truck hit the building and left the area shortly after.
