Henrico man found shot to death in yard

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found shot to death in a yard in eastern Henrico Sunday night.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue for a suspicious situation.

When officers arrived, they heard several gunshots.

Police say a group of males ran from a yard and left the area in vehicles.

Responding officers found Earl Young, Jr., 44, of Henrico, shot to death in the yard.

While on the scene, a man approached officers and said he had been shot as well. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

