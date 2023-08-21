Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico man found shot to death in yard

While investigating, police found a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found shot to death in a yard in eastern Henrico Sunday night.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue for a suspicious situation.

When officers arrived, they heard several gunshots.

Police say a group of males ran from a yard and left the area in vehicles.

Responding officers found Earl Young, Jr., 44, of Henrico, shot to death in the yard.

While on the scene, a man approached officers and said he had been shot as well. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

