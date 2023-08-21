Henrico man found shot to death in yard
While investigating, police found a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man found shot to death in a yard in eastern Henrico Sunday night.
Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue for a suspicious situation.
When officers arrived, they heard several gunshots.
Police say a group of males ran from a yard and left the area in vehicles.
Responding officers found Earl Young, Jr., 44, of Henrico, shot to death in the yard.
While on the scene, a man approached officers and said he had been shot as well. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
