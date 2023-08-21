Bier-Garden returns to Maymont this September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Bier-Garden, a two-night all-ages Bavarian-style festival, is returning to Maymont on Sept. 22 and 23.

This year’s Bier-Garden is more significant than ever, with more authentic German food, specialty brews and seating.

Grab a spot on the Carriage House Lawn under bistro lights or in one of the large Festhaus tents. Dig into a plate of brats, pierogi or schnitzel while enjoying live music by a brass band.

Join in on group fun like the Stein-Hoisting Contest presented by Capital Ale House or a traditional Chicken Dance.

On Saturday, there will be live entertainment, crafts and games in the Kinderzone for children. Meanwhile, grownups can enjoy lawn games, fire pits, and the lively tunes of the Pay Rent Brass Band on Friday night and Saturday evening and the No BS Brass Band on Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon will also feature performances of German polka music by the Original Elbe Musikanten German band and folk dances by the Hirschjäger Dancers.

A selection of German-style food and fun treats will be available for separate purchase, including:

Oktoberfest brews from Paulaner, plus specialty beers from Bingo Beer Co., Väsen and Potter’s Cider. Guests can get a Stein upgrade which includes a large souvenir glass stein, one free drink token and larger servings for each additional drink purchase.

Capital Ale House will serve Golonka (beer-braised pork shank), chicken schnitzel and sausages on pretzel buns, with sides of German potato salad, sauerkraut, and sweet and sour red cabbage.

Hots & Brats from The Mayor Meats

Ryba’s Pierogi

Capital Ale House’s signature Bavarian pretzels

Treats from Scoops Ice Cream, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Funnel Cake Recess and Strawberry Street Events

The “Kinderzone” for children is Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and includes:

Live entertainment by Jonathan the Juggler

Bavarian crafts such as lebkuchen (gingerbread heart necklaces), coloring sheets, flower crowns, leaf art

Face painting by Goldfish Swim School

Activity Tent presented by Publix

Inflatable games, creature features and a planting station

Guests are encouraged to register in advance, with all proceeds benefiting Maymont.

Admission is $10 per person; $5 for children under 12. Maymont Members and children under 2 years are admitted free.

Tickets are non-refundable. Bier-Garden is a rain-or-shine event, except in case of severe weather.

Event parking is available at the Hampton Street parking and street parking. Guests attending Bier-Garden will enter through the Hampton Street Gate at the south end of the parking lot.

For more details on Bier-Garden and other events at Maymont, visit the events calendar.

