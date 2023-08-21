26-year-old struck, killed; Richmond woman charged with hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over a week after a 26-year-old was hit and killed by a car, a Richmond woman has turned herself in to police.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Littlepage Street for the report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found Vanmeshia Proctor of Richmond injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

On Monday morning, Richmond Police announced Tierra Carter, 35, surrendered at RPD Headquarters last Thursday.

Carter has been charged with hit-and-run, and additional charges are pending.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling on Littlepage Street when it struck Proctor before leaving the area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

