Williamsburg Road closes Wednesday, August 23 for emergency stormwater repair

Road work is expected to continue through Friday, September 29
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will close Williamsburg Road for emergency stormwater repairs.

Motorists should road closures on Williamsburg Road to replace a fractured stormwater pipe causing road cavitation.

Road work will begin Wednesday, August 23, and is expected to continue through Friday, September 29, 2023.

Closures will take place on Williamsburg Road between Randall Avenue and Montpelier Street daily between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. throughout the duration of the project.

Repairs will include the replacement of storm drain inlets, rehabilitation of manhole, replacement of sidewalk and adding curb and gutter.

Drivers are asked to follow detours for road closures on Williamsburg Road between Randall Avenue and Montpelier Street.

