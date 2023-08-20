Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tiny Porch Concerts unit Richmond neighborhood

TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woodland Heights residents are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to getting to know their neighbors.

“This way we’re all kind of looking out for each other, our neighborhood is stronger this way and we’re really working towards loving each other and loving Richmond,” said Emily McMillen, a member of the Tiny Porch Concerts planning committee.

With a play on NPR’s tiny desk concerts - they created tiny porch concerts. McMillen and neighbors wanted to create a bond within the neighborhood.

“Listen to some music, share a smile, get to know somebody you haven’t seen in a while and reconnect with,” said McMillen

This originated during the pandemic - and started back up in June. McMillen said it’s attracted more people than she expected. There was a food truck for the first time at the event. Concerts are held once a month at a neighbor’s house. Musicians set up on the porch to play for anyone who wants to relax and listen to some music. People say this is a great way to get out of your house and socialize without the added pressure.

“Walking around you might see someone that you met at another event and you’re more inclined to say hi or get a name or something like that and you just walk streets that maybe you don’t normally walk so you get to see more of the neighborhood,” said Mark Saulet, a host of Sunday’s Tiny Porch Concerts.

Concerts for September and October are being planned now.

