Sunday Forecast: Hot and sunny

A bit more humid today and Monday
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives late this week.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, hotter and a bit more humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid-90s. Heat index near 100° in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs close to 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a breeze coming in from the east-northeast. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

