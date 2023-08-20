Sunday Forecast: Hot and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives late this week.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, hotter and a bit more humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid-90s. Heat index near 100° in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs close to 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a breeze coming in from the east-northeast. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

