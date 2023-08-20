Shooting in Northumberland County leaves multiple victims wounded

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northumberland County that left multiple people with gunshot wounds.

All victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

Police are actively searching for suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Northumberland Couty Sherrifs Office at (804)-580-5221.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.