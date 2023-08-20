Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shooting in Northumberland County leaves multiple victims wounded

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northumberland County that left multiple people with gunshot wounds.

All victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

Police are actively searching for suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Northumberland Couty Sherrifs Office at (804)-580-5221.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

