Overnight bridge repairs begin Monday, August 21, on I-95 South

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers commuting on I-95 South should expect overnight double-lane closures beginning Monday, August 21, for emergency repairs due to a recent bridge strike.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform alternating double-lane closures starting at mile marker 55 (Ellerslie Avenue).

Weather permitting, repairs are expected to occur nightly through Sunday, August 27, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution driving in the area.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

