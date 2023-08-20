Your Money with Carlson Financial
Overnight bridge repairs begin Monday, August 21, on I-95 South

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD...
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT's customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers commuting on I-95 South should expect overnight double-lane closures beginning Monday, August 21, for emergency repairs due to a recent bridge strike.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform alternating double-lane closures starting at mile marker 55 (Ellerslie Avenue).

Weather permitting, repairs are expected to occur nightly through Sunday, August 27, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution driving in the area.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

