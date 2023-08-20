Motorcycle crash in New Kent leaves one woman dead

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash eastbound on Stage Rd. just east of Eltham Rd. in New Kent County.

Police say a motorcycle, driven by 38-year-old Sara Madrae Holden, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Holden died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

