Two car accident leaves three dead on I-95

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-car crash that left three people dead and one with severe injuries on Interstate 95.

The incident happened on Saturday just after 2 a.m. at the 88-mile marker in Hanover County.

Police say a ram pickup truck crashed into the back of a Nissan Sentra that was stopped for unknown reasons in the highway’s center lane.

Two teenage females and one male, whose age is not confirmed at this time, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One male was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram suffered no injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

