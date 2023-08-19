Sheriff’s Office searching for Chesterfield man who fled house arrest

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Chesterfield on house arrest escaped Friday after the sheriff’s office says he took off his ankle monitor and hitched a ride out of the county.

William Thomas Powell, 42, was serving his sentence on home incarceration, ran away after being called in for a check-in Friday where he had to take a drug test.

Deputies searched for Powell using electronic surveillance to track him via his ankle monitor. At one point, the monitor was taken off, and Chesterfield Police K-9s followed to where he may have been picked up in a car along Route 10 in Chester.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for a felony escape for Powell. He was serving his sentence for felony possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, where he received a 20-month sentence, a second possession charge with a 5-year suspended sentence, and a felony probation violation on which he was sentenced 11 more months.

Powell is approximately 6′2″ weighing 280 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Powell should contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit at 748-1490 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.