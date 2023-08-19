Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Warm with low humidity

Pleasant today, the heat and humidity return Sunday
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Quiet weekend forecast! Staying dry through the middle part of next week.

Saturday: So nice today! Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter and a bit more humid. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index is likely to reach 100°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers are possible at any point. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

