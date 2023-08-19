Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS hosts 3rd back-to-school extravaganza

3rd RPS back to school extravaganza
3rd RPS back to school extravaganza(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 3rd annual RPS Extravaganza kicked off Saturday in Gilpin Court with hundreds of people having fun and getting ready for school. Multiple organizations worked together to make this event happen and one man, with Brothers Concerned for Gilpin, said it takes a village to raise a child.

“We are a part of that village. The struggle can be tough by yourself but if you have some assistance, even if you don’t know it... but the confidence of knowing that help is there,” said Isaac Carter, the vice president for Brother Concerned for Gilpin.

Families were able to get a pair of shoes for their children, some hygiene products, colored pencils and more. Richmond parents got to register their student for school at the event - so it was a one-stop shop for families - which was a goal.

“We’re bringing it to them, they don’t have to come to our schools,” said Mariah White, a school board member for the 2nd District.

Not only were grade school students there, VCU students who formed The Trust Project RVA and the non-profit, Good Money Giveback, and helped make this event possible were making sure everything went smoothly for families. The founders told NBC12 that it was surreal to see how this event has grown.

“People that are young but within our age group and our generation have to inspire the next generation,” said Shawn Toney.

The co-founder also said, there’s a deeper message behind the event.

“We just really want to inspire everybody to come together... as one to make a change for the city,” said Brent Royal.

Shawn Toney, and others, will be providing free haircuts/styles from 9am-5pm Sunday, August 20th at the Calhoun Community Center.

