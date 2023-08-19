Police remind you to watch speed as school starts Monday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Another summer is over for students in Henrico, and as kids head back to class, police will be out Monday morning to make sure you follow the rules of the road.

”If you get stopped coming through a school zone, especially the first week, you’re going to get a ticket,” Lt. Rob Netherland with Henrico Police said.

Henrico police call it a simple message but one they have to repeat year after year when heading back to school.

“People aren’t paying attention. They’re always running late. It’s just all those factors running together, and next thing you know, they’re speeding through a school zone,” Netherland said.

In the last 12 months, police have issued 502 tickets for speeding in school zones and 77 tickets the previous school year for passing a stopped school bus.

Remember, traffic on both sides of the road must stop for a bus if there’s no median, no matter which lane you’re in.

Police also say no matter how much faster than the posted limit you’re driving, it could mean life or death.

“We might be talking 35 in a 25, and people might say, well, it’s just ten over but ten over is a lot when you hit a person and when it comes to injuries and potential death,” Netherland said.

This school year, you may see more signs, flashing lights, and pedestrian islands near school zones like those outside of Echo Lake Elementary School.

Pedestrian refuge islands can reduce pedestrian crashes by 32%, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In recent months, the Department of Public Works also has upgraded signs to include flashing lights near Hungary Creek Middle School and refreshed pavement markings near Brookland Middle School.

Police urge the community to have more patience those first few weeks as you will also see a lot more traffic.

“There’s going to be traffic backups for the entire first week, and it’s going to be a nightmare until things finally just smooth out,” Netherland said.

Just remember Monday, you will see more buses on the road and, along with it, more police.

“The first two weeks of school, we do a real hard push here in Henrico County with our traffic officers,” Netherland said. “We’re in the school zones. We’re all over the county from the west end to the east end and everything in between. We‘re not going to cut a lot of breaks. That’s the easiest way to say it. "

