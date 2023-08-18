Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The owner of a towing company accused of stealing vehicles and other towing practices appears in court this morning.
- The head of Maui emergency management has resigned as the death toll in Hawaii continues to rise.
- First-year students at Virginia Commonwealth University will move into on-campus housing today and tomorrow.
- Today’s forecast consists of lower humidity with partly sunny skies. Full forecast >
