Postal inspectors investigating potential mail theft at local post offices

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you passed by your local post office Friday, you may have noticed that some outdoor mailboxes are covered or not there.

That’s because burglars have been trying to break into them and get their hands on your mail.

After someone tried to break into them, a group of big blue mailboxes were removed from Henrico’s Ridge Branch post office.

“When I walked in this morning, there was a customer that was concerned that the branch were closing because she noticed that the exterior mailboxes were gone,” resident Laura Sabo said.

They are gone for safety reasons. Postal inspectors said they received a report that the mailboxes were vandalized and broken into overnight Wednesday. Sabo comes to the location often and says these crimes are a big concern.

“I don’t feel comfortable leaving my mail outside here, so I just walk it inside or give it to my workplace,” Sabo said.

According to the federal agency, it’s not clear how much mail, if any, was taken.

“I just dropped off a very important piece of mail, and it needs to be there by Sunday night,” Vincent Johnson said.

The break-ins are not only happening in Henrico. Johnson noticed the outdoor mailboxes were covered at the Forest Hill post office off Jahnke Road.

A USPS worker inside told NBC12 that someone tried to break into those.

“It’s a little scary because people have important items that they’re trying to send to another destination and, of course, to know that people are going around to try to break into these boxes right here, almost fear to bring it to the post office to drop it off,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Sabo hope whoever’s responsible is caught and want more security measures.

“There is a large part of our community that still relies on the post office boxes, and we should be able to trust our mail system, so I think something needs to be done,” Sabo said.

If you think your mail was stolen, you’re asked to report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by submitting an online complaint at www.uspis.gov/report or calling our hotline at 877-876-2455.

