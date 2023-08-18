Owner of ‘No Limit Towing’ denied bond after denying accusations of stealing vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The owner of “No Limit Towing” was in the courtroom Friday, Aug. 18, for the first time since turning herself in.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney John Jung says a grand jury indicted Sherral Crawley on 17 counts of grand larceny with 16 victims. The court denied her bond, and Jung says that is because Crawley already had 22 felony convictions.

She turned herself in on Aug. 17 but, in the courtroom, claimed she did not steal anything. Crawley appeared in person and without a lawyer. She says she called one earlier, who was the one who said she should turn herself in.

She said the lawyer told her to ask for a recognizance bond, and she said her case should be a civil matter, claiming she did not steal any vehicles and is running a towing business.

“I’d say that’s a bald-faced lie because I’ve been six months without my car now,” alleged victim Lamont Diggs said.

Police say more alleged victims have been coming forward since they tried to arrest Crawley. Diggs is one of them.

He says he was even friends with Crawley before she allegedly stole his car. He realized he had a case when he saw it was happening to other people, too.

Diggs says his car was stolen in March. His vehicle was not towed, but he says Crawley would help him sell it.

He says it was later at night that Crawley had people available to look at his car.

Diggs is disabled and says he could not make it out then, but he says Crawley wanted the title to show it to the potential buyers. He claims he handed it over; that was the last he heard of his vehicle.

“It kind of behooved me that she that she had actually done this to me, you know, and then they’re not giving me any response back, and then she basically poured me off onto the husband, and I had to deal with him back and forth you know, with texts and stuff,” Diggs said.

He says he tried to go to police but was told it was a civil matter then. Now, it is a criminal case.

“Police thought that there was a possibility that it was simply a civil infraction. And after speaking with them, it was very clear there was some malicious intent involved,” Richmond Police Sargeant Nicholas Castrinos said.

Richmond police began investigating Crawley after detectives started looking into complaints about illegal towing practices. They say their investigation revealed she was actually stealing some of those cars.

A week ago, police went to her business and tried to arrest her.

“I thought I was alone. I thought it was, and that’s why I didn’t think the city was gonna take me serious,” Diggs said.

Now, Crawley claims she did not know these charges existed until she saw it on the news. She called NBC12′s Riley Wyant last week and said she did not know that anybody was looking for her, and then said no one was.

Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.