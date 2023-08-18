Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Chesterfield overnight.

Just before 4:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Ladue Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

