Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
One dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard
Sherral Crawley is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday on four auto theft charges and obtaining money...
No Limit Towing owner facing felony grand larceny charges turns herself in
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Recent highway shootings trigger concerns among drivers
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
The victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing