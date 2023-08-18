Man found shot to death in Richmond
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.
Shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on South Lombardy Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.
