Man found shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on South Lombardy Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.