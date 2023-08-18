Man accused of causing deadly E. Broad Street crash enters Alford plea

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who police say caused a deadly crash in May 2022 entered an Alford plea on Friday.

An Alford plea means the defendant is entering a plea of guilty without making an admission of guilt.

Emir Omerovic was facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt in the incident that happened in the 700 block of East Broad Street.

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Monty Henderson, 64, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Omerovic is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

