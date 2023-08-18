Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico man pleads guilty to $870,000 sneaker fraud

Justin Lee Godsey, 26, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Thursday.
Justin Lee Godsey, 26, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge on Thursday.(KY3)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man pleaded guilty to wire fraud after scamming customers through his online sneaker business Thursday.

According to court documents, Justin Lee Godsey, 26, ran “Sneak Foot,” an online retailer that sold athletic shoes through a website from Aug. 2020 through July 2021.

“When customers purchased shoes from Sneak Foot, the sales were managed by two credit card processing companies who had entered into agreements with Sneak Foot. The processors were obligated to refund the money sent to Sneak Foot through them if Godsey failed to deliver the shoes ordered,” Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said.

Aber also says Godsey consistently pocketed the funds paid to him by customers without sending them the shoes.

These funds were used for various personal expenses, including the purchase of Lamborghini - totaling $870,000 in losses.

Godsey’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20. He faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

