Group in favor of Richmond casino protest outside bingo hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens protested outside Pop’s Bingo World on Richmond’s southside Thursday afternoon, demanding a casino be brought to Richmond for the jobs that will come along with it.

“They’re offering a lot of jobs, 1,300 jobs to be exact, and you know, with the rent increase going up, with food price going up,” Crystal Richards Jackson, with Union 23, said. “I think it is a good thing they’re bringing in more jobs.”

Richards Jackson said she knows people who would take those opportunities instantly, and getting the casino on the ballot a second time will make those jobs a reality.

”We were down by 2%, so I think being down by 2% we got this time,” Richard Jackson said. “All we need is the support, and we need more people coming out to cast their vote.”

The process stalled last week after the Richmond Lodge No.1 of the Good Lions, who operate a charitable bingo game at Pop’s twice a week, challenged the order.

Protestors say they feel this gets in the way of those opportunities.

”I hope they take away Pop’s, and I hope they give us Casino One,” Richards Jackson said.

Chuck Lessin, who leases out his building to the Good Lions, stood across the street from Thursday’s protest and called it intimidation.

”It’s disturbing to me that an out-of-state casino would send their folks here, and their message is we want the casino for good-paying jobs,” Lessin said. “There are great paying jobs inside the over 100 buildings that are charitably owned like this one all over Virginia.”

Lessin said he agrees with the Good Lions and said having a casino in Richmond would impact their charitable gaming operations.

He said the 400 Virginia charities holding gaming permits last year collectively gave $52 million to different organizations.

”That’s going to disappear. Those communities are going to disappear,” Lessin said. “Tires for fire trucks and rescue squads, parochial schools, SPCAs, you name it, all of that goes away as these casinos do what they do. They come in, and they crush the charities.”

He also feels the city failed to hold a bidding process for the casino and instead continued with the plan created by Urban One and Church Hill Downs.

”They wanted to be heard. There should have been a hearing where folks from both sides were able to come up and state their opinions, but they weren’t afforded that opportunity,” Lessin said. “It’s not fair.”

The referendum is on hold while the motion plays out.

A judge is expected to make a decision on where this all goes next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.