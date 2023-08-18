‘Glad to see it back’: RVA Bike Share program to relaunch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Bike Share station in front of the North Avenue Library is one of the locations Kevin Facklam would visit to rent out a bike for the weekend.

“Super convenient, my house is a block away, so there’s a station close to me,” Facklam said. “I had some surgery recently, and I can’t do high-impact activity, so biking is a perfect activity to kind of get that exercise in when I need it.”

One day, Facklam was looking to rent a bike with his friends. However, plans to rent a bike didn’t go as planned.

“I was having trouble opening the lock and I hopped on the website for the bike share and saw that it was down until further notice,” he said.

In a statement released on May 22, the City of Richmond said it was forced to temporarily suspend the RVA Bike Share program due to a “last-minute, two-day notice and shut down by Bewegen Technologies.”

City officials add the bike share system would be temporarily suspended until a new software system was in place.

“I was disappointed,” said Facklam. “I thought it was just a brief interruption in service or something and then we, of course, found out it went away for a little while.”

Since then, hundreds of bikes have not been available to rent from roughly two dozen stations located across the city.

“It definitely disrupted my weekend routine because I like to jump on the bike share as much as I could again activity for post operation for low impact stuff,” said Facklam.

This all changes next week when RVA Bike Share returns after the city acquired a new contractor.

“The announcement is super exciting to me,” said Facklam.

In a statement released on Friday, the City of Richmond said the RVA Bike Share Program will return on Monday, Aug. 21.

Officials said bike share technology needs will be handled by WeGo-Share. Operations and maintenance will be managed by Evolve Mobility, according to the city.

In addition, the City of Richmond said they’re providing all registered bike share users with free rides through Dec. 31, 2023.

Additional stations are also slated to be installed this year.

“The more convenient a system is like this, the better it is for everybody overall,” said Facklam.

A program Facklam is looking forward to have back in his neighborhood.

“It’s perfect timing. I’ll be on it that weekend,” he told NBC12. “Glad to see it back.”

