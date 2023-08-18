Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: HOT but not humid

Humidity climbs Saturday night, making for a hot AND humid day Sunday
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Low humidity today and tomorrow. Sunny and dry through early next week.

Friday: Sunny with a big drop in humidity. Highs around 90°.

Saturday: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low to mid-60s, highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid-90s. Heat index likely near 100°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

