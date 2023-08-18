Your Money with Carlson Financial
Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 in Hanover

Back-ups can be seen on I-95 after a tractor-trailer crash on Aug. 18.
Back-ups can be seen on I-95 after a tractor-trailer crash on Aug. 18.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on southbound I-95 near Doswell on Friday afternoon.

“Expect continued delays and seek alternate routes,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The crash was first reported at 2 p.m.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

About 10 minutes prior to that crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation posted to social media that a brush fire closed one lane of southbound I-95 at mile marker 92.

That incident has cleared.

You can get traffic updates through:

