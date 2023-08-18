Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on southbound I-95 near Doswell on Friday afternoon.

“Expect continued delays and seek alternate routes,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

.@HanoverVa motorists:



All I-95 SB travel lanes at mile marker 100 near Doswell are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.



Traffic backups are currently 4.5 miles. Expect continued delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/xH1w2MiOu1 — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) August 18, 2023

The crash was first reported at 2 p.m.

Update: Crash: SB on I-95 at MM100.0 (1.5mi north of VA-30 Exit98) in Hanover Co. All SB travel lanes closed. 2:00PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) August 18, 2023

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

About 10 minutes prior to that crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation posted to social media that a brush fire closed one lane of southbound I-95 at mile marker 92.

That incident has cleared.

