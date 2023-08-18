Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a white GMC SUV fired into a black car,...
2 suspects in deadly road-rage shooting in custody
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.
Recent highway shootings trigger concerns among drivers
Sherral Crawley is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday on four auto theft charges and obtaining money...
No Limit Towing owner facing felony grand larceny charges turns herself in
Richmond Police received a call about a crash in the area just before 9 a.m.
One dead after crash involving motorcycle on Arthur Ashe Boulevard
Crews responded to a fire at The Deuce Restaurant at 6:15 a.m.
Fire damages restaurant in Jackson Ward

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
‘Complete betrayal of trust:’ Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies in a British hospital
The Hopewell school division recently made it mandatory for elementary students to use a clear...
Hopewell sees decrease in school violence after implementing new safety initiatives
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing